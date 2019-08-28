Football
Norwich City and Crystal Palace dumped out of EFL Cup

By Opta
Crawley Town
League Two sides Crawley Town and Colchester United shocked their Premier League opponents in the EFL Cup.

London, August 28: Premier League sides Norwich City and Crystal Palace were knocked out of the EFL Cup second round by League Two opposition on Tuesday.

Norwich – who made 11 changes from the side that lost to Chelsea in the Premier League at the weekend – were undone by Crawley Town, with Beryly Lubala scoring the only goal of the game.

Palace, meanwhile, were dumped out on penalties by Colchester United after playing out an uninspired 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.

Fellow Premier League sides Aston Villa, Sheffield United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Southampton, West Ham and Watford all fared better, however, progressing through to the third round unscathed.

Meanwhile, England goalkeeper Jack Butland went from zero to hero at Elland Road as Stoke City knocked out Championship rivals Leeds United on penalties.

Butland – who has endured a difficult start to the season and was dropped for the league match between the two sides at the weekend – was at fault for Eddie Nketiah's goal during the 2-2 draw, but successfully converted a penalty during the 5-4 shoot-out win.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 3:10 [IST]
