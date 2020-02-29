Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Norwich City 1-0 Leicester City: Lewis clinches rare Canaries win

By Ben Spratt
Jamal Lewis
Norwich City survived a tricky first hour to upset high-flying Leicester City thanks to a fine Jamal Lewis goal at Carrow Road.

London, February 29: Norwich City boosted their survival hopes as a spectacular first Premier League goal from Jamal Lewis secured a 1-0 win over Leicester City.

Left-back Lewis' only previous senior strike came against Chelsea in the FA Cup in 2018, but a low, angled drive beat Kasper Schmeichel with 20 minutes remaining at Carrow Road.

Dennis Praet had hit the base of the post in a first half Leicester controlled, while the visitors were frustrated four minutes after the restart when a superb opener from Kelechi Iheanacho was ruled out following a VAR review, the striker having controlled the ball with his hand.

1
1059978

However, Schmeichel was twice forced into saves from powerful Ondrej Duda drives, and an improved Norwich spell resulted in the crucial goal.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Daniel Farke's men move to within four points of safety, having played a game more than their relegation rivals, while Leicester - missing Jamie Vardy on Friday - remain third but have now won just once in their last seven outings in the league.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 83/2 (20.0) vs NZL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 3:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue