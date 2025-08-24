Barcelona vs Levante Live Streaming: Where and When to watch La Liga match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Farke Insists Leeds United's Heavy Defeat To Arsenal Will Not Define Their Season Daniel Farke emphasises that Leeds United's recent loss to Arsenal will not define their season. Despite a challenging match, he acknowledges the need for improvement. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 2:22 [IST]

Leeds United's manager, Daniel Farke, emphasised that their heavy 5-0 loss to Arsenal would not dictate the outcome of their 2025-26 season. Despite the defeat at Emirates Stadium, Farke remained optimistic about the campaign. Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres and Jurrien Timber each scored twice, while Bukayo Saka also found the net before leaving due to injury.

Leeds' away form has been troubling, with six consecutive Premier League losses on the road. This streak is their worst since a nine-game losing run between October 1992 and February 1993 under Howard Wilkinson. In this match, Leeds managed only three shots with an expected goals (xG) total of 0.16, compared to Arsenal's 18 shots and xG of 2.82.

Farke expressed frustration over his team's inability to handle Arsenal's set-piece strength. Since the start of the 2023-24 season, Arsenal have scored 33 league goals from corners, leading Europe's top five leagues by ten goals. This statistic highlights their dominance in such situations.

The absence of Leeds' captain Ethan Ampadu made the challenge tougher for Farke's side. He noted that facing Arsenal after a Champions League game might have been preferable rather than during their first home match following a significant win against Manchester United.

Farke acknowledged that Leeds had some chances but failed to capitalise. Struijk’s header was saved brilliantly by Arsenal’s goalkeeper, marking Leeds’ best opportunity. The team underestimated Arsenal's counter-pressing ability, which led to conceding from difficult angles.

Despite starting their season with a promising victory over Everton, Leeds have now suffered eleven defeats in their last thirteen away games against Arsenal. Farke admitted that his team needed to improve in critical moments if they wanted to secure points in challenging matches like these.

Farke concluded by stating that although Arsenal were superior on the day and deserved their win, this result does not define Leeds' entire season. He remains hopeful for better performances as they progress through the campaign.