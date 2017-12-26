Not good for Liverpool: PSG star Pastore denies PSG exit rumours

Bengaluru, December 26: Paris Saint-Germain star Javier Pastore has rubbished claims that he is set to leave Parc des Princes in January with Liverpool reportedly keen on the signing of the Argentine playmaker.
It was claimed that the 28-year-old told his teammates at Parc des Princes that he was leaving in the winter transfer window, but the rumour has been rejected by the Argentine international.
The arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have limited his appearances in the side under Unai Emery, while Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria are also preferred instead of the long-term servant of the French giants.
Pastore has been limited to just eight starts in Ligue 1 this season, but he has insisted he is still happy at the French capital.
He told Mundo Deportivo: "It's a lie to say that I have said goodbye to my teammates.
"I've always thought about playing for this club and doing the best I can every time.
"In recent games, I've played a lot and I'm happy. I still have a year-and-a-half left on my contract, and I'm very calm.
"I was looking for more playing time, it's true. The coach makes the decisions and I have to make sure to keep improving to get some PSG playing time."
Pastore appeared to wave goodbye to PSG fans after the 3-1 win over Caen on Wednesday, but he looks to be intent of fighting for his place.
Despite now being a peripheral figure with the French giants, he has still managed six goals in all competitions this season.
Emery also played down talk of an exit away, declaring: "I'm very pleased with Pastore.
"He did not say he wanted to leave. He works to be on the field, with the very great talent he has."
Pastore has been at PSG since 2011 and was the face of the project that the owners took back then. He is a fan favourite at Parc des Princes and the fans will be happy that their favourite player is staying at the club.