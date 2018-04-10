Nothing Bale does is worth 100 million euros, says ex-Real forward Jorge Valdano

Bengaluru, April 10: Former Real Madrid forward and president Jorge Valdano believes Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale nor anything the Welshman does is "worth 100 million euros”. In September 2013, Real Madrid signed Bale on a record 100 million euros fee from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. So far, the Welshman has played 181 matches for the Spanish La Liga giants, scoring 81 goals and providing 59 assists.
Valdano, however, believes Bale needs to take more responsibility to justify his price. The 28-year-old has scored 14 goals and assisted 8 times in 31 matches in the ongoing season for Real.
Speaking about Bale, Valdano told El Transistor, “Nothing Bale does is worth 100 million euros, and that’s the price tag he carries around on his shirt.”
The 62-year-old former Argentine forward also spoke about another Real Madrid world-class star, Cristiano Ronaldo. He praised Ronaldo’s effort against Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby and even compared him to Barcelona star Lionel Messi. Ronaldo has managed to score more than 40 goals in every season since 2010-11. This season, he has provided seven assists in 37 games for the club.
Talking about the Portuguese star, Valdano said, “ Cristiano looked very comfortable physically. He played all across the attack and he is enjoying a great period of confidence. His duel with Leo Messi to be the best player in the world lacks nothing. It’s Real Madrid against Barcelona and Europe against South America. It’s a battle between two geniuses.”
The 1986 FIFA World Cup winning forward also believes that Atletico Madrid’s French forward Antoine Griezmann is worth more than his present value.
Talking about the 27-year-old French man, Valdano said, “Griezmann is the best striker, a good midfielder and he contributes a lot in defence. With the market the way it is, he is cheap at the price.”
Griezmann is consistently performing better since joining Atletico Madrid in the 2014/15 season. His performance has helped Atletico Madrid maintain the second position in the La Liga, 11 points behind Barcelona. In the ongoing season, Griezmann has played 40 matches, scoring 25 times along with 13 assists.
