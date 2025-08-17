UP T20 League 2025 Squads: Full List of Players of All Six Teams

Football Nottingham Forest Secures 3-1 Victory Against Brentford As Wood And Gibbs-White Excel In their Premier League opener, Nottingham Forest defeated Brentford 3-1. Chris Wood scored twice while Morgan Gibbs-White contributed significantly, showcasing Forest's dominance despite a late penalty from Igor Thiago. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 17, 2025, 21:36 [IST]

Nottingham Forest secured a 3-1 victory over Brentford at the City Ground, with Chris Wood scoring twice. This match marked Brentford's first Premier League game under new manager Keith Andrews. Despite their efforts, Brentford struggled against a dominant Forest side. Concerns remain about their future performance following Thomas Frank's departure.

Forest took an early lead when Wood scored after just five minutes from a corner. Dan Ndoye, making his league debut for Forest, extended the lead to 2-0 with a diving header from Morgan Gibbs-White's precise cross. Wood added another goal in first-half stoppage time, receiving Elliot Anderson's pass and rounding Caoimhin Kelleher to score.

Igor Thiago's penalty in the 78th minute reduced the deficit for Brentford. However, despite some close attempts by Gibbs-White, Forest maintained their lead. Brentford's late efforts were insufficient to change the outcome of the match.

Since Nuno Espirito Santo became Forest's manager in December 2023, Wood has scored 30 non-penalty Premier League goals. This achievement equals Erling Haaland's record during this period. Only Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland, and Alexander Isak have scored more than Wood in this timeframe.

Morgan Gibbs-White recorded his 27th Premier League assist for Forest, tying Ian Woan as the club's top assist provider in the competition's history. Nuno Espirito Santo is likely pleased that Tottenham's interest in Gibbs-White was rebuffed.

Despite Thiago's penalty contributing to Brentford's expected goals (xG) of 1.5 compared to Forest’s 1.86, these statistics do not reflect the home team's dominance. This defeat marked Brentford’s first opening-day loss in their fifth Premier League season.

The match highlighted Nottingham Forest’s strong start under Nuno Espirito Santo and raised questions about Brentford’s prospects under Keith Andrews' leadership.