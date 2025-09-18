Aston Villa Urged By Unai Emery To Keep Going As They Prepare For Sunderland Challenge

Nottingham Forest Manager Ange Postecoglou Aims For First Win Against Burnley After Tough Start

Ange Postecoglou is determined to secure his first win as Nottingham Forest manager against Burnley. Following two losses, he emphasises team progress and recovery ahead of the match.

-myKhel Team

Ange Postecoglou is focused on Nottingham Forest's progress rather than personal achievements as they prepare to face Burnley. Since taking over, Postecoglou has experienced two losses, including a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal and a narrow 3-2 loss to Swansea City in the EFL Cup. Despite these setbacks, his past success against Burnley offers some optimism.

Burnley's recent Premier League matches have been challenging, with last-minute penalties costing them points against Manchester United and Liverpool. Scott Parker's team, despite their struggles, has shown promise but needs to address lapses in concentration. Parker noted that many of his players are new to the Premier League and are learning from recent experiences.

Jaidon Anthony has been effective against Nottingham Forest, scoring twice for Bournemouth in the 2022-23 season. Now with Burnley, he continues to find the net, having scored against Sunderland and United this season. Meanwhile, Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest has a strong record against former clubs, needing nine more goals to join the Premier League's 100 Club.

Nottingham Forest aims for consecutive league wins over Burnley for the first time since 2003. Their last victory at Turf Moor was a 2-1 win at the end of the 2023-24 season. Burnley has struggled recently, losing six of their last seven league games. However, both teams have consistently found the net in past encounters.

Defensive issues plague both sides; Burnley has conceded the highest expected goals against total this season. Nottingham Forest also faces defensive challenges, allowing a high xG per shot faced. The probability of a Nottingham Forest win stands at 42.4%, while Burnley's chances are at 32.2%, with a draw at 25.4%.

Postecoglou emphasised creating an environment for success at Nottingham Forest: "It's not about me, it's about the club." He remains optimistic about turning things around as they prepare for Saturday's game. The Tricky Trees currently sit 15th in the league table with four points from their opening matches.

Burnley's home form had been solid until recent setbacks against top teams like Liverpool and Manchester United. Despite these results, Parker remains confident in his squad's potential for improvement as they adapt to Premier League demands.

Both teams aim to improve defensively; neither has kept a clean sheet recently. Nottingham Forest hasn't managed three consecutive league losses since March 2024 and seeks stability in upcoming fixtures.