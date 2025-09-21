Football Nottingham Forest Show Improvement Despite Draw Against Burnley, Claims Ange Postecoglou Ange Postecoglou asserts that Nottingham Forest appear transformed despite a 1-1 draw with Burnley. The team aims for their first Premier League win amid ongoing challenges. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 1:13 [IST]

Ange Postecoglou observed a noticeable improvement in his Nottingham Forest team compared to their previous match against Arsenal. Despite a 1-1 draw with Burnley, Postecoglou is still searching for his first victory as manager. Neco Williams gave Forest an early lead with a powerful shot, but Jaidon Anthony equalised for Burnley shortly after. This result extends Forest's winless streak to four Premier League matches, equalling their longest since April 2024.

Postecoglou praised his team's performance despite the ongoing winless run. "From seven days ago from when we played Arsenal, we look a different team and we saw elements of that on Wednesday night too," he stated. He highlighted Martin Dubravka's exceptional goalkeeping for Burnley, who made seven crucial saves. "He [Dubravka] was outstanding," Postecoglou added, expressing disappointment but also optimism about the team's progress.

Burnley's resilience was evident as they maintained their impressive home record of not conceding more than once in 26 league games since May 2024. Scott Parker commended his team's character after falling behind early. "Obviously, going down so early, we showed huge character to get back into the game," Parker said. He praised their determination and how they presented themselves throughout the match.

Jaidon Anthony's equaliser marked his third goal of the season, matching Ashley Barnes' record for goal contributions in the first five matches of a Premier League campaign for Burnley since 2019-20. Parker acknowledged Anthony's contribution and noted the team's ability to endure challenging moments. "At times we had to survive," Parker remarked, appreciating the valuable point gained from the match.

Looking ahead, Forest faces a busy schedule with their European campaign beginning against Real Betis next Wednesday. Postecoglou expressed excitement about this opportunity for his players. "I'm really looking forward to it. It'll be great for this group of players," he said, drawing on his Europa League experience with Spurs last season.

Burnley's solid defensive performance at home continues to be a key factor in their recent success. The team has shown resilience and adaptability under pressure, which has been crucial in maintaining their unbeaten home record in recent matches. As both teams move forward, they aim to build on these performances and achieve greater success in upcoming fixtures.

The match showcased both teams' strengths and areas for improvement as they continue their Premier League campaigns. With challenging fixtures ahead, both Nottingham Forest and Burnley will look to refine their strategies and secure vital points in future matches.