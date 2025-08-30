Rahul Dravid to KKR or CSK? Three IPL Teams India legend can join as Head Coach after leaving Rajasthan Royals

BAN vs NED Live Streaming 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh-Netherlands Match Online And On TV In Bangladesh, Pakistan, India

Football Nottingham Forest Strengthens Defence By Signing Nicolo Savona From Juventus Nottingham Forest has signed defender Nicolo Savona from Juventus on a five-year deal worth £13.4m. The 22-year-old aims to contribute significantly as the club embarks on its first European campaign in three decades. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 18:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Nottingham Forest have strengthened their defence by acquiring Nicolo Savona from Juventus on a five-year contract. The deal, valued at up to 13.4 million (15.5 million), makes Savona the ninth addition to the City Ground this transfer window. The 22-year-old defender joined Juventus' academy at eight and progressed through the ranks, debuting for the senior team in August 2024.

During his time with Juventus, Savona made 40 appearances in Serie A, the Champions League, and the Club World Cup, contributing to five clean sheets. He is the second player to join Forest from Juventus recently, following Douglas Luiz's loan move for the 2025-26 season.

"I am very excited to be here," Savona expressed upon signing. "It is a new experience for me as a person and a player. It is such a historic club, and the move is a dream come true. I can't wait to play in front of the fans at the City Ground, and I will give my all for the shirt."

Despite signing a new contract with Juventus in June, Savona earned his first Italy call-up last November due to his impressive performances. However, he has yet to make his debut for the national team.

Forest have also brought in players like Omari Hutchinson, James McAtee, Arnaud Kalimuendo, and Dan Ndoye this transfer window. This season marks their first European campaign in three decades as they compete in the Europa League.

The club's strategic signings aim to bolster their squad depth and performance as they navigate both domestic and European competitions.