Football Nuno Espirito Santo Relieved Of Duties As Nottingham Forest Head Coach Amid Ownership Tensions Nottingham Forest has dismissed Nuno Espirito Santo just three games into the season following tensions with owner Evangelos Marinakis and frustrations over player signings. Nuno's tenure included a successful European qualification. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 13:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Nuno Espirito Santo has been dismissed from his position as head coach of Nottingham Forest, just three matches into the new season. His departure comes after 21 months at the helm, with tensions reportedly rising between him and club owner Evangelos Marinakis over the summer. Nuno expressed dissatisfaction with the club's slow pace in securing new players during the transfer window.

Nuno was vocal about his frustrations regarding player acquisitions, feeling that Nottingham Forest delayed too long in finalising deals. Despite these challenges, the club managed to sign 13 players during the summer transfer window. The late additions included Dilane Bakwa, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Nicolo Savona, which were crucial for strengthening the squad.

During his tenure, Nuno led Nottingham Forest in 62 Premier League matches, securing 26 victories while drawing 13 and losing 23 games. Under his guidance, the team achieved qualification for European competitions this season. His efforts contributed significantly to what many consider a successful period for the club.

In an official statement, Nottingham Forest confirmed Nuno's departure due to recent developments. The club expressed gratitude for his contributions during a notably successful era at The City Ground. "Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Esprito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as Head Coach," read part of their announcement.

The statement highlighted Nuno's pivotal role in their achievements last season and acknowledged that he will always be remembered fondly by the club and its supporters. His leadership during the 2024/25 season is particularly cherished as a memorable chapter in Nottingham Forest's history.

As Nottingham Forest moves forward without Nuno Espirito Santo, they reflect on a period marked by significant accomplishments under his leadership. His influence on the team's journey remains appreciated by both fans and management alike.