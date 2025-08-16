Nuno Espirito Santo Raises Concerns Over Nottingham Forest's Recruitment Before Premier League Opener

Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Nuno Espirito Santo has expressed concerns about Nottingham Forest's recruitment strategy as they prepare to face Brentford in the Premier League opener. After a disappointing end to the 2024-25 season, missing out on Champions League qualification, Forest is eager to start strong. Despite signing four players, including striker Dan Ndoye from Bologna, doubts linger due to their lacklustre pre-season performance.

Brentford has undergone significant changes during the off-season. Keith Andrews has taken over as head coach following Thomas Frank's move to Tottenham. Key players like Bryan Mbeumo, Christian Norgaard, and Mark Flekken have left, and Yoane Wissa's future remains uncertain. However, after an unbeaten pre-season (W1 D2), Andrews feels optimistic about his Premier League debut.

Nuno highlighted the uncertainty surrounding new signings as a major issue for Forest. "Dealing with doubts is the worst thing you can have in football," he stated. The club is aware of these challenges and aims to have more options available for each game. Nuno hopes that once these issues are resolved, the team will perform better in Europe.

Forest's pre-season struggles saw them fail to win any of their seven matches, scoring only once. This has intensified concerns about their readiness for the new campaign. The club is reportedly close to securing deals for James McAtee, Omari Hutchinson, and Arnaud Kalimuendo.

Andrews approaches his first Premier League match with calmness and ambition. "My emotions are pretty calm, to be honest; I'm a pretty calm individual by nature," he said. He emphasised setting clear intentions from day one of pre-season, acknowledging that while outcomes may not always be perfect, the club is in a good position.

Despite losing key players, Brentford remains confident under Andrews' leadership. Their unbeaten pre-season suggests they are well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

Players to Watch: Chris Wood and Jordan Henderson

Chris Wood stands out for Nottingham Forest as he aims to score on MD1 for a fourth different club. Previously achieving this feat with Leicester City, Burnley, and Forest last season, he joins Bryan Roy as one of the few players with multiple opening-day goals for Forest.

For Brentford, Jordan Henderson could make his debut in this match. Since his Premier League debut in 2008, Henderson ranks second in appearances (431) behind James Milner (461). He also boasts impressive stats with successful passes and possession wins.

Match Prediction: Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

The upcoming clash sees Nottingham Forest facing a challenging opponent in Brentford under new management. Historically, Forest has struggled against Brentford with just one win in their last eight league encounters (D3 L4). They haven't won an opening league match since 2017-18 against Millwall.

Brentford boasts a strong record at the City Ground with two wins and two draws in their last four visits. They have never lost an opening Premier League match (W2 D2), consistently scoring two goals per game.

Team Win Probability (%) Nottingham Forest 44% Draw 26.8% Brentford 29.2%

The Opta Win Probability gives Nottingham Forest a slight edge at 44%, while Brentford holds a 29.2% chance of victory.