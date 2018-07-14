Football
Official: Liverpool sign Switzerland star Shaqiri

Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri joins Liverpool from Stoke City
Liverpool, July 14: Liverpool have announced the signing of Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City, the Switzerland international joining for a reported £13.75million.

Shaqiri has agreed a long-term contract at Anfield, although Liverpool have not confirmed the length of the deal.

The Switzerland international, who starred at the World Cup, reportedly had a release clause in his Stoke contract that allowed him to leave following their relegation from the Premier League.

Shaqiri completed his medical at Liverpool on Friday and the deal was confirmed by the club later in the day.

"I'm very happy to be here. It's a huge club with big history, big players and a fantastic coach. So I'm really glad and happy to be here," Shaqiri told Liverpool's website.

"As a player you always want to be on the biggest stage in football. A few years ago I wanted to come too but it didn’t happen. I'm really happy that now I'm finally here. I want to improve myself too, I want to be with the best and I want to win titles. That's what I’m here for."

Shaqiri, who scored 15 goals in 84 league appearances in three years at Stoke, previously played for clubs including Basel and Inter.

The 26-year-old midfielder was at Bayern Munich when the Bundesliga giants won the 2012-13 Champions League, although he was an unused substitute in a defeat of German rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Shaqiri will wear the number 23 at Anfield and joins fellow new signings Fabinho and Naby Keita at Liverpool for the 2018-19 Premier League season.

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Saturday, July 14, 2018, 2:00 [IST]
