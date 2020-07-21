Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

This is not a David de Gea press conference - Solskjaer won't discuss blundering goalkeeper

By Peter Thompson
David De Gea
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to discuss the future of goalkeeper David de Gea

London, July 21: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to be drawn on whether he will drop David de Gea and says the under-fire goalkeeper has the mental strength to recover from his Wembley howler.

De Gea made a huge mistake to gift Mason Mount Chelsea's second goal in their 1-3 FA Cup semi-final victory on Sunday.

It is by no means the first time the Spain international has made such a mistake and there have been calls for Solskjaer to leave the 29-year-old out when United face West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Blues book Arsenal FA Cup final after De Gea's nightmare

The United manager was in no mood to disclose whether De Gea will keep his place against the Hammers as United go in search of a victory that would move them into the top four.

Fixtures | Results | Points Table

Asked if he faces a crucial decision on who will start between the posts at Old Trafford, Solskjaer said during a virtual press conference: "That's your job to talk about and write about and my job is to prepare a team for West Ham.

"We're not gonna talk about individuals because no one here will feel we put more pressure on them."

He added: "This is not going to become a David de Gea press conference, we’re just going to stick together. David's mentally strong enough to know his job is to perform in training the next day and be ready for the games."

Solskjaer revealed that Eric Bailly is set to miss the encounter with David Moyes' side after being taken to hospital with a head injury suffered during the loss to Chelsea.

Captain Harry Maguire is expected to be fit despite clashing heads with Bailly on a painful afternoon for United in London, while Luke Shaw (ankle) is poised to return.

"Eric stayed down in London for all the checks, he's done all the checks," Solskjaer said.

"I didn't see him yesterday and he followed the [concussion] protocols that are needed. I don’t think he'll be ready for this game, I've not seen him this morning yet.

"I think everyone is available apart from that. We've just got to stick together, stay strong, two games to go and we’ve given ourselves a good chance (of finishing in the top four)."

More OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 15:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue