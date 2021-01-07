It's not psychological - Solskjaer not concerned by semi-final record after derby defeat

Manchester, January 7: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put Manchester United's latest semi-final heartbreak down to facing "probably the best team in England" rather than a psychological issue after their derby defeat to Manchester City.
John Stones scored his first City goal since November 2017 early in the second half and Fernandinho sealed a 2-0 EFL Cup victory seven minutes from time at Old Trafford on Wednesday (January 6).
United had just two shots on target as they suffered a fourth semi-final defeat out of four since Solskjaer took over as manager.
City looked ominous once again as they extended their unbeaten run to 12 matches, setting up a showdown with Tottenham at Wembley, where they will be favourites to win the competition for a sixth time in eight seasons on April 25.
Solskjaer was disappointed by the way United conceded but gave great credit to Pep Guardiola's in-form side.
4 - Manchester United have been eliminated from all four semi-finals they've contested under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (League Cup x2, FA Cup and Europa League). Hurdle. pic.twitter.com/JqSD8kjscp— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 6, 2021
"Manchester City can score many great goals. You can accept that. When you concede two simple set-plays, it's very disappointing. Just not good enough in those moments," he told Sky Sports.
"We didn't create enough big chances. They didn't either. We didn't have the extra finesse we've had in the games lately, we weren't good enough.
"We played against a very good Manchester City team, they played well. When they play well you have to play very well to beat them. We were just lacking that little bit."
Yet Solskjaer does not see any need to read too much into the Red Devils' record in semi-finals during his reign.
"We're getting closer. This is a much better version of United than a year ago in those semis," he added.
"It's not psychological [losing another semi-final]. Sometimes you meet good teams in the semis. At the moment, City are probably the best team in England."