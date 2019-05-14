Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Solskjaer the right man for Manchester United - Herrera

By Opta
Ander Herrera

Manchester, May 14: Departing Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will bring success back to the club again.

Herrera, 29, confirmed last week that he would leave Old Trafford this summer having spent five years at the club, playing under three coaches - Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Solskjaer.

The latter enjoyed a fine start to his United reign and, despite a significant slump in form over the last two months, Herrera is confident the club have the right man at the helm.

"I really believe in Ole," he told the club's official website.

"I really believe in Michael , Kieran , Mike Phelan and in Demps , but I think there is a tough job ahead.

"They need time because this is not going to be from the first day.

" is one of the best people I have ever met in football. Everyone loves him in the dressing room. Everyone wants to fight for him.

"When you have the players behind you and wanting to fight for you, part of the job is done. I believe in karma and if you are a good person, if you are honest and sincere with the players and the fans, sooner or later it will work.

"I think Ole is the right person because he has qualities and knowledge but, also, he is a great man and a great person."

Herrera admitted that his major regret was never having won the Premier League title during his time at Old Trafford.

"This is the greatest and biggest club in England and that was one of my dreams. I have won some trophies but the league is something I wanted to win," he added.

"I have been here five years, not the five most successful years in the history of the club. In a bad moment for the club, we have won some trophies. It shows how big the club is.

“I hope I am wrong and Manchester United win the next Premier League but the club needs time to work.”

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: INT 2 - 0 CHV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
Other articles published on May 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue