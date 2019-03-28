Olivier Giroud considering Chelsea future amid transfer ban on the club

Kolkata, March 28: Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is desperately struggling to sort out his Chelsea future because of the club's transfer ban.
The France striker is out of contract at the end of the season after a disappointing campaign where he has started just six Premier League games.
But with the Blues appealing their two-window ban, he has admitted that the uncertainty is making talks difficult.
Amid links with Lyon, 32-year-old Giroud said: “Of course there is a chance I could still be at Chelsea next season, yes, the door is not closed.
“At the club we still need to wait to see regarding if we will have the opportunity to get some players (in the next transfer windows).
“If not the club will be blocked and maybe then they will need me more and to offer me something. I am very happy there, but it all depends on a few things so we will see.
“The French media have made too much of some comments from me trying to push me into a move to Lyon.
“I am staying objective, and if I can stay at Chelsea I will be happy – but I need to play more.
“For now we have a very big game against Cardiff now at the weekend. There are only eight matches to go, and going for the Champions League places we will be trying to win all of them.
“That will be the best way and give us the best opportunity to finish in the top four. But of course it is a huge game for Cardiff too, they are fighting to avoid relegation and will give it everything.”
Giroud scored against Iceland in France's 4-0 win on Tuesday which was his 35th goal for the Les Bleus which moved him to No.3 in his country's all-time rankings.
He said, “It was great to get a 35th goal for France, it is a great honour for me especially to get ahead of David Trezeguet.
“It makes me very proud, he was a striker I really looked up to when I was growing up. There is a lot of competition for places in the forwards with France, so you take nothing for granted.
“Who knows, maybe I could still catch up with Michel Platini on 41 – another six goals, it is possible if I can stay in the team until the Euros, hoping that we qualify.
“That would provide a few more games for me to try and get there if I can keep it up. The Stade de France was special on Monday, we were celebrating 100 years and there was a party on the pitch."