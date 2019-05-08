Olivier Giroud is summer transfer target for Bordeaux

Bengaluru, May 8: Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud could be a busy man in the coming transfer window as after Ligue 1 club OGC Nice, another French side - Bordeaux too have openly expressed their desire to sign the World cup winner in the Summer.
The £18m signing from Arsenal last season has been the second choice under the Italian boss following Gonzalo Higuain's arrival but has seen his stakes lately rise following his superb spell in Europa league and his midweek strike against Brighton.
However, due to limited game time, there have been concerns that the World Cup winner come Summer could switch side for more opportunities. The 32-year-old said last month that he wanted to move back to France after growing frustrated by a lack of playing time.
Giroud's contract expires in June although Chelsea have an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.
But the crucial situation now has alerted some of the Ligue 1 sides such as Lyon and Marseille who have reportedly enquired about the forward while Nice's president openly has claimed that they will look to sign him.
Now joining them in the hunt, another French side, Bordeaux also have expressed their interest in the player and their chief scout Hugo Varela has confirmed the Ligue 1 side are already weighing up the possibilities.
"People who know him have told us a lot of good things about him as a player, of course, but also as a person," Varela told L'Equipe. "He has the attributes we are looking for, but he is not the only one. No matter who comes, we know that negotiations will be difficult."
Giroud has only scored twice in the Premier League this season but has a very powerful record in the Europa League. He has scored ten times in 12 games in Europe's second-biggest club competition.
Sarri would be wanting to keep Giroud in the fold beyond this season as the French man has been excellent in the deputy role. However, with the veteran completely looking at regular first-team football, eventually, it may not be enough to keep a player who is unhappy about not playing.