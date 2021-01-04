Football
Giroud would be a useful signing for Juventus – Pirlo

By Dejan Kalinic

Turin, January 4: Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud would be a useful signing for the Serie A giants.

Giroud, 34, is again linked with a move from Chelsea after making just six starts in all competitions this season.

Juve and Inter are among the clubs linked with the France international, who has managed nine goals for Chelsea in 2020-21.

Pirlo confirmed Juventus' interest as he seeks a back-up forward in January.

"Giroud? We could use him," he told DAZN after a 4-1 Serie A win over Udinese.

"But these are things that [Juventus sporting director Fabio] Paratici knows better than me.

"We talked about it but let's see if we will do something in the next few days."

Juventus are fifth in the table, 10 points behind leaders Milan, although they have a game in hand.

Story first published: Monday, January 4, 2021, 7:00 [IST]
