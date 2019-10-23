Football
Olympiacos 2-3 Bayern Munich: Lewandowski at the double in battling win

By Timothy Abraham
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski took his tally for the season to 18
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski took his tally for the season to 18

Athens, October 23: Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich came from behind to claim a 3-2 win over Olympiacos in Champions League Group B on Tuesday (October 22).

Bayern have taken one point from their past two Bundesliga matches but made it three wins from three in Europe thanks to Lewandowski's predatory instincts after Youssef El-Arabi put Olympiacos in front.

The Poland international equalised before the break and poached another just after the hour-mark - taking his tally for the season to 18 - before Corentin Tolisso grabbed the pick of the goals with a spectacular curling effort.

Guilherme's deflected strike reduced the deficit 11 minutes from time, setting up a tense finale, but Manuel Neuer and Bayern held on to take another stride towards the last 16.

Olympiacos had led when Konstantinos Tsimikas' high cross hung in the air and El-Arabi rose above Lucas Hernandez to power a header at goal, with goal-line technology ruling the ball had crossed the line after Neuer appeared to have scooped clear.

But Bayern were back on level terms just after the half-hour mark as Thomas Muller - starting for the first time since September 14 - saw his acrobatic volley parried by Jose Sa, allowing Lewandowski to stroke into the vacant net from close range.

Lewandowski grabbed a second when he latched on to Muller's knockdown from Philippe Coutinho's corner on 62 minutes and stabbed the ball into the net.

Tolisso then curled in a stunning effort from the edge of the box before Guilherme's goal made Bayern sweat as his low shot from range wrongfooted Neuer after taking a big deflection.

Neuer made a vital late double-save after Daniel Podence cut inside from the right and Bayern clung on through a frantic finish.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 2:40 [IST]
