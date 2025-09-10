IND vs UAE Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch India vs UAE Match 2 in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Omar Marmoush Set To Miss Manchester Derby Following Knee Injury During World Cup Qualifiers Omar Marmoush is ruled out of the upcoming Manchester derby due to a knee injury sustained while playing for Egypt. Initial scans indicate he will need further medical evaluations before returning to action. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 19:46 [IST]

Manchester City have confirmed that Omar Marmoush will not participate in the Manchester derby on Sunday due to an injury. The striker injured his knee while playing for Egypt against Burkina Faso in a World Cup qualifier. He was substituted after nine minutes, having initially continued following treatment on the pitch.

Initial assessments conducted in Egypt indicate that Marmoush will miss the upcoming derby. Further medical evaluations are planned once he returns to Manchester City. The club is keen to determine the extent of his injury and plan his recovery accordingly.

Marmoush joined Manchester City from Eintracht Frankfurt for £59 million (€68 million) in January. He has been involved in eight goals, scoring seven and assisting one, across 19 Premier League matches. This season, he has played in all three of City's games, starting two and providing one assist.

The team is looking to improve their performance after a challenging start to the season. They have lost two of their first three league matches, marking their worst start since the 2004-05 season. This is also Pep Guardiola's lowest points tally (three) after three games in any league campaign.

With Marmoush sidelined, Guardiola faces a challenge in reshaping his attacking options. The team needs to find form quickly to avoid falling further behind early in the season. The absence of Marmoush could impact their strategy as they aim to recover from their slow start.

The club hopes that Marmoush's injury won't keep him out for long, as they rely on his contributions on the field. His return will be crucial for City's ambitions this season as they strive to regain momentum and climb up the league table.