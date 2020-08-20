One player from each newly promoted side who could serve as a bargain in Fantasy Premier League

Bengaluru, Aug 20: Fantasy Premier League is up and running once more which means it’s time for the managers to begin scanning the pool of players available for selection.
While the star performers and familiar names are likely to be acquired unsurprisingly but managers also have to build teams by balancing costs throughout their teams - means they have to pick up some unfamiliar names as well.
The FPL bargains always break within weeks of the season starting, but spotting them from day one can give you a big advantage over others.
Every year three newly-promoted sides from the Championship provide us with a couple of players with such provision. Hence, here we have looked up at such four names who in the long run could prove to be a valuable addition in the new season:
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) – £6.0
Mitrovic proved to be a hit two years back as he scored 11 goals along with 4 assists before going down with Fulham. But he continued his form in the Championship last season, scoring 26 goals in the Championship. The Craven Cottagers under Scott Parker's guidance play free-flowing attacking football and Mitrovic could serve as a decent option forward line given his lower price range.
Matheus Pereira (West Brom) – £6.0
The Brazilian was the centre of every Baggies attack last season where he netted eight goals and provided 16 assists. Brom manager Bilic is not new to Premier League and may guide him to be his new 'Payet'. The 24-year-old's varied skill set will surely be a big boost to the Baggies midfield and, if he combines well with other attackers, his price could quickly rise as the weeks go by.
Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) – £4.5
Picking a defender from a promoted side is always a risk, but Dallas has the potential to be the FPL’s new Lundstram. The Leeds United fullback was often deployed in the middle of the pitch last season by Bielsa and he ended the season with five goals and three assists.
Moreover, Leeds have a well-earned reputation for defensive solidity, having kept 21 clean sheets last season, making Dallas one of the well-calculated picks in the coming season.