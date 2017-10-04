Will fight until the last breath: Thatal

Bengaluru, October 4: The stage is set for the Indian U-17 team to go down in the pages of history. The Indian lads will be taking part in their first-ever World Cup, and that too in front of the home crowd! What more could one ask for to mark the beginning of their World Cup journey.
Gearing up for their maiden World Cup appearance and that too with minimal exposure on the international circuit, the boys are a confident bunch despite the massive task they face against the biggies of the game.
With two more days to go before the team steps onto the field, mid-fielder Komal Thatal opened up to www.the-aiff.com about the teams preparation for the FIFA tournament.
Having waited to participate in a World Cup tournament for so long, the boys are counting the days to get onto the pitch. "We're prepared, mentally and physically. We're raring to go and at the moment there's a lot of excitement in the camp. Everyone wants the next few days to fly by and arrive on matchday," said young Thatal.
The Indian colts will open their campaign on Friday with an encounter against the United States at the Jawaharlal Stadium and Thatal reveals that the team is going to give its hundred per cent heading into every game. "We respect every team in our group, but we are ready to face them and give them a hard fight. We'll give it our best on the pitch and fight until the last breath," said the confident midfielder.
The youngster who comes from a humble background, with both his parents earning a living as tailors, had come under the radar last year after his wonder goal against Brazil in the BRICS Championship. But the 17-year-old insists that the concentration will be on team performance and results.
"I can't promise that but we play as a team, we win as a team, we lose as a team. Our strength lies in unity and if I can help my team by scoring a goal then so be it. But at the end of the day, it's unity that counts and not individuality," concluded Thatal.