Our turn to become champions, says Brazil U-17 star Paulinho

Kolkata, October 21: Brazil star Paulinho claimed that it's time the team replicates the success of their predecessors in the ongoing FIFA Under-17 World Cup.
In the absence of Nigeria, who failed to qualify for the tournament being held in India, South American champions Brazil look favourites to bag the trophy this edition. However, another World Cup heavyweights, Germany, are in their way.
"We are working with this goal to be the champions," the midfielder said ahead of their quarter-final against the Germans on Sunday (October 22). "We have been working since 2015 (to achieve this goal). We have been preparing for the last two and half years for this moment. It's really important for us," added the Brazilian No 7, who has scored two goals and made two assists so far.
Senior national team stars Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson Moraes are among those who sent video messages to the U-17s, wishing them the best for the mega last-eight clash at the Salt Lake Stadium.
Paulinho said the video tributes have motivated the team further. "It's just positive thing for us to receive messages," Paulinho said. "They have been in such situations, played here. Some have won and some could not. Now it's our turn to become the champions.
"We are a team with great potential. It's really good to hear from them what they had experienced playing in an Under-17 World Cup. We are really happy to realise the seniors are watching and supporting us too."
The Samba boys also enjoy a huge fan base in Kolkata with a 60,000-plus turnout expected for the quarter-final. Paulinho conceded that fans turning up at the stadium will only help them perform better. "We see this as a positive thing as the crowd will support Brazil," Paulinho said. "We receive this energy in a positive way. We expect to give it back with a great game."
Asked whether he's interested in playing in any of the European leagues, Paulinho remained non-committal. "There's an opportunity for every player to showcase his talent in this competition," he said. "But we don't see that as pressure as our mind is (focussed) on our game. We look at this as an opportunity. What future holds for us will be a consequence of how we perform as a group here.
"This shows what kind of opportunity we have here. We are now only thinking about game right now, focused in our game," he added.