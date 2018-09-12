Football

Ozil lines up shock January transfer to Fenerbache

Mesut Ozil is eyeing a move to Turkey.

Kolkata, September 12: After a disastrous World Cup campaign that ultimately resulted in him retiring from internationals, Germany's Mesut Ozil is now finding it difficult to stay in Premier League as well.

Ozil was in the eye of a storm during the Russia World Cup, after a row over his Turkish roots.

Now, the 2014 World Cup-winner is hardly finding any game time in Arsenal under new manager Unai Emery.

Emery has demanded hard work and energy in midfield, characteristics the German is not exactly known for.

Granit Xhaka, Henrik Mhkitaryan and 19-year old Matteo Guendouzi all played ahead of Ozil which frustrated the German, who is still the highest paid man at Arsenal after signing a contract extension last season that would keep him with the Gunners till 2021.

However, according to Turkish daily Fotomac, Fenerbahce could make a move for Ozil in the January transfer window.

Fenerbache play in the Turkish Super Lig, the country from where Ozil’s heritage comes.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 15:59 [IST]
