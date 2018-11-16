West Ham right-back Pablo Zabaleta reportedly considering retirement

London, Nov 16: After 15 years as a professional footballer, West ham and Argentine defender Pablo Zabaleta is set to hang up his boots at the end of the season, according to reports.
The 33-year-old right-back is mostly known for his stint with Premier League defending Champions Manchester City where he won two titles. But last year he left the side after nine long years and joined rivals, West Ham. However, with his Hammers contract set to end next Summer and the club not willing to offer him an extended deal, the defender is said to be thinking of calling time on his illustrious career.
The defender, following his retirement, is expected to be reuniting with his model wife, who lives in Barcelona. Since 2013, he has been married to Christel Castano and has a home in Espanyol. However, the defender could soon come back to football after a decent break as a coach as he is currently studying his coaching badges.
The right-back, who has also played in the midfield, started his career with San Lorenzo de Almagro before signing for La Liga side Espanyol. He spent three seasons with the Barcelona-based side, reaching the UEFA Cup final, but later signed for Manchester City, rejecting the likes of Juventus.
The retired Argentine international is a pretty popular member among the Citizens where he became an integral part of the Sky Blues’ resurrection. He won the Premier League in 2012 and 2014, the FA Cup in 2011, and the League Cup in 2014, making 333 appearances in all competitions for City, scoring 12 goals.
The former Espanyol defender had earlier expressed his desire to move to UAE or Argentina in the last stage of his career but it now seems that pulling the curtain on what has been a wonderful career is inevitable in the coming May.