Pacos de Ferreira 1-0 Tottenham: Much-changed Spurs fall to first-leg defeat in Portugal

By
Lucas Silva
Lucas Silva's goal on the stroke of half-time proved the difference as Pacos de Ferreira earned a first-leg win against Tottenham.

London, August 20: Tottenham have work to do in their Europa Conference League qualifying play-off tie with Pacos de Ferreira after losing 1-0 in Thursday's first leg at Estadio Capital do Movel.

Nuno Espirito Santo made 11 changes from last weekend's Premier League victory over Manchester City, with Harry Kane again not involved, and that told in a disappointing display from Spurs.

Lucas Silva fired the Portuguese hosts ahead in the 45th minute and Nuno's side, who had five full debutants in their ranks, struggled to find any sort of response.

Tottenham did not register a single attempt on target and are now battling to avoid an early European exit when the sides reconvene in north London next Thursday.

Spurs initially started well, with Bryan Gil in particular getting into promising positions, but they failed to register a meaningful attempt in the first half and were behind just before the interval.

The home side steadily built some momentum and Lucas Silva coolly tucked the ball past Pierluigi Gollini when played through on goal by Nuno Santos.

Pacos, who finished fifth in the Primeira Liga last season, came under a little more pressure in the second period, but Spurs' possession did not lead to any chances being created.

Story first published: Friday, August 20, 2021, 2:00 [IST]
