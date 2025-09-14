Football Manny Pacquiao And Phil Foden Honour Ricky Hatton Following His Passing Manny Pacquiao and Phil Foden pay tribute to Ricky Hatton after his death at age 46, highlighting his legacy in boxing and sportsmanship. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 22:46 [IST]

Manny Pacquiao expressed his sorrow over the death of Ricky Hatton, who passed away at 46. Hatton, a beloved British boxer, was discovered dead in his Manchester home. During his 15-year career, he won 45 out of 48 fights. One of his losses was against Pacquiao in a memorable Las Vegas match in 2009. The Filipino boxing legend shared his condolences for his former opponent.

I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ricky Hatton. He was not only a great fighter inside the ring but also a brave and kind man in life. We shared unforgettable moments in boxing history and I will always honor the respect and sportsmanship he showed.

Frank Warren, who managed Hatton from 1997 to 2005, also paid tribute to him. Warren described Hatton as an exceptionally talented fighter who inspired many young boxers and fans with his charisma and thrilling performances. "Ricky will rightly go down as one of the modern greats of this sport," Warren stated, extending condolences to Hatton's family during this difficult period.Hatton's love for Manchester City was well-known, and the club honoured him with a minute's applause before their match against Manchester United on Sunday. Phil Foden expressed his sadness over Hatton's passing just before such an important game. "My heart goes out to his family in this hard time," Foden told Sky Sports.The news of Hatton's death has left many in shock, especially those who admired him both inside and outside the ring. His legacy as a fighter who displayed courage throughout his life remains strong among fans and fellow athletes alike.