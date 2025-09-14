Manny Pacquiao And Phil Foden Honour Ricky Hatton Following His Passing

Manny Pacquiao expressed his sorrow over the death of Ricky Hatton, who passed away at 46. Hatton, a beloved British boxer, was discovered dead in his Manchester home. During his 15-year career, he won 45 out of 48 fights. One of his losses was against Pacquiao in a memorable Las Vegas match in 2009. The Filipino boxing legend shared his condolences for his former opponent.
I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ricky Hatton. He was not only a great fighter inside the ring but also a brave and kind man in life. We shared unforgettable moments in boxing history and I will always honor the respect and sportsmanship he showed.