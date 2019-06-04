Paolo Maldini to become AC Milan's technical director, Marco Giampaolo to follow as manager

Bengaluru, June 4: AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini could be set for a new role at the club with technical director position while Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo could become the new boss, according to reports in Italy.
Gennaro Gattuso stepped down as the manager earlier last month after Milan failed to make it to the Champions League spot for the consecutive season and now along with him, Brazilian Leonardo too resigned as the sporting director.
Milan are now set to hand former club Legend Maldini the position vacated by Leonardo. The 50-year-old returned to the club last August as their sporting strategy and development director but now will be given a big promotion. Although the agreement is yet to be settled but it seems it is as good as done.
Paolo Maldini:— Milan Echo 🔴⚫ (@africa_milan) June 3, 2019
"I have always been positive regardless. I have always been optimistic and is not the time to do much talking but we are speaking with the club"pic.twitter.com/dnm86ELA3I
“I’m feeling positive that we can find an agreement,” Maldini told reporters outside Milan’s offices recently.
“For my part, I’m willing and available. I’m optimistic, but it’s not the right time to reveal anything as I’m still talking to the club.”
Along with Maldini, Sampdoria manager Marco Giampaolo is also reported to be next managerial appointment taking over from Gennaro Gattuso. Reportedly contact has already been made between the club and the tactician.
Maldini met with Giampaolo on vacation in Rodi Garganico where they agreed he would become the next coach.
Simone Inzaghi although also remains on the list of potential candidates to replace Gattuso, however, he is also linked with the Juventus job. Moreover, Lazio could make him stay at Stadio Olimpico by offering him a new deal.
Giampaolo has been the manager at Sampdoria for the past three seasons, with the club completing ninth the last two years and finishing tenth in his first year in charge of the club. Before his time at Sampdoria, Giampaolo managed one year at Empoli in the 2015-16 season.
Empoli finished a remarkably modest 11th place that season. His achievement has not been extraordinary to Milan's standard but with reports of financial cutbacks at the seven-time European champions, the Italian side reportedly are looking at a figure who could build a side from scratch.
And Giampaolo, who has the record of developing young players like Skriniar, as well as rejuvenating old Guns like Quagliarella, as of now he could perfectly fit the bill for the struggling side.