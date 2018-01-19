Pardew reluctant to let City and Arsenal target Evans go

Bengaluru, January 19: West Brom boss Alan Pardew claims that the club is yet to receive any offer for Arsenal and Manchester City target Jonny Evans in this window and also says he won't let the defender go if the saga drags on till deadline day.
The former Manchester United academy star has been in attracting interest since the start of the season and both Guardiola and Wenger are believed to be in the line for his signature.
Palace have reportedly put a price tag of around £23million for the 30-year-old Brom Captain however with less than two weeks to the deadline, the Hawthorns boss has indicated no offer has been received as of yet and is concerned that they would not have a chance to use the money if a late deal is done.
When the former Palace manager was asked about any potential bid from any of the clubs, he replied: "None".
"Is it a worry it's dragging on? From my point of view there is no bid so there's nothing to discuss," he added.
"On the other hand, we have scenarios that are going to time out if we don't get a bid for Jonny that's acceptable for him and us. Jonny hasn't come to see me this week so I'm in the dark a little bit.
"We haven't had a phone call from another football club and that's where it stands.
"In terms of our plans to use that money if it was to come in the door, that time is ticking away and that concerns me a little bit more."
Guardiola who prefers ball playing defenders and Wenger who is now managing his team with a back three defense are looking for a defender who can supply balls from the back. And Evans, who is comfortable with his both feet perfectly suits the bill.
Although Evans won't be a guaranteed a regular starting place at any of the above-mentioned clubs, their defensive options will surely receive a boost by a mile.
Evans has started 20 matches for the Baggies this season and has scored two goals in their fight for Premier survival, being placed at 19th.