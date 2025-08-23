Football Paris Saint-Germain Maintains Perfect Start With 1-0 Win Over Angers Thanks To Fabian Ruiz Paris Saint-Germain continued their strong start to the Ligue 1 season with a narrow 1-0 victory over Angers. Fabian Ruiz scored the only goal of the match, ensuring PSG's second consecutive win and clean sheet. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

Paris Saint-Germain secured their second consecutive win in the Ligue 1 season, narrowly defeating Angers 1-0 at home. Despite Ousmane Dembele missing a penalty in the first half, Fabian Ruiz's goal in the 50th minute ensured victory for Luis Enrique's team. The match marked PSG's first home game of the 2025-26 campaign, continuing their title defence on a positive note.

PSG faced challenges breaking through Angers' solid defence during the first half. They had an opportunity to lead when Joao Neves was fouled by Marius Courcoul in the box. However, Dembele, a Ballon d'Or contender, missed the penalty by shooting over Herve Koffi's goal. This miss did not deter PSG as they found their rhythm after halftime.

The breakthrough came five minutes into the second half when Fabian Ruiz scored from Desire Doue's cross, which unsettled Angers' defence. This goal proved crucial for PSG, who maintained control throughout the remainder of the match. Nuno Mendes nearly doubled their lead with a powerful shot that Koffi expertly saved seven minutes before full-time.

Fabian Ruiz almost added another goal late in the game but saw his deflected shot hit the post. Despite these near misses, PSG comfortably secured all three points. The team's defensive performance was notable, achieving two consecutive clean sheets for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

While PSG's attack often garners attention, their defence stood out in this match. The team ended with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.84 from 21 attempts, though only four were on target. In contrast, Angers managed just three attempts with an xG of 0.2. This defensive solidity has been crucial to their strong start this season.

Returning to Parc des Princes after over three months, PSG fans were eager for another successful season following last year's treble win. Fabian Ruiz has been instrumental in recent matches, scoring four goals in his last ten appearances across all competitions for PSG—matching his tally from his previous 51 games.

The victory against Angers highlights PSG's balanced approach between attack and defence under Luis Enrique's leadership. As they continue their title defence, maintaining this balance will be key to sustaining success throughout the season.