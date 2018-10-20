Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Paris Saint-Germain 5 Amiens 0: Ten wins in a row for PSG as Neymar rests

By
Marquinhos did star turn for Paris Saint-Germain
Marquinhos did star turn for Paris Saint-Germain

Paris, October 20: Paris Saint-Germain's winning streak at the start of the Ligue 1 season was extended to 10 games in the rested Neymar's absence as the reigning champions scored three late goals in a 5-0 win over Amiens.

Neymar was given the afternoon off after representing Brazil in Saudi Arabia four days earlier, but Marquinhos, one of his team-mates in that game, headed in his first league goal since May 2017 to send PSG on their way.

The opener came from Angel Di Maria's corner and the Argentinian sent in another near-post delivery from a set piece that Adrien Rabiot nodded in to make it 2-0 before half-time.

Ferney Otero headed into the side-netting for Amiens late on but that only seemed to stir PSG into life as Julian Draxler, Kylian Mbappe and teenage substitute Moussa Diaby all scored in the final 10 minutes.

The result ensured Thomas Tuchel's men maintained their perfect start and coasted to a 10th straight win in 2018-19. They have scored at least three goals in each of those victories.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: HUD 0 - 1 LIV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, October 20, 2018, 22:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 20, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue