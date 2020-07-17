Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

'PSG did not disrespect Meunier' - Leonardo hits back at new Dortmund signing's claims

By Daniel Lewis

Paris, July 17: Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has hit back at Thomas Meunier after the new Borussia Dortmund signing claimed the club refused to let him play in the Champions League.

Belgium international Meunier joined Bundesliga runners-up Dortmund on a free transfer three weeks ago, with his PSG contract set to expire a few days later.

The 28-year-old revealed in an interview on Thursday (July 16) that he wanted to sign a short-term deal with PSG to play in next month's Champions League 'Final Eight' tournament, but the French champions were apparently unwilling to find common ground with BVB.

However, Leonardo insists that is not the case as Dortmund were demanding a loan fee from PSG that made striking a deal "impossible".

"For these players who were at the end of their contracts, we have implemented a common policy," he told Le Parisien.

"That was to extend them by two months in order to complete the competitions under the same conditions as those in their contract which ended on June 30, 2020.

"Thiago Silva, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Sergio Rico agreed. They behaved perfectly.

"Thomas Meunier had already signed for Borussia Dortmund. I do not know when. He was free to do so since January 1 - he was perfectly right to do so.

"He asked for the same salary as in Dortmund. I called Dortmund to get a loan and the German club demanded a paid loan. In these conditions, it was impossible."

Leonardo added: "There was no reason to act differently with him. The club never disrespected him. We tried to extend him, he didn't want to, it's his right."

Meunier, who spent four years with PSG, also alleged the Ligue 1 giants denied him access to their training base after he had agreed to join Dortmund.

"He asked to come to the training centre. He was told no by mail from the club because it made no sense to come for eight days," Leonardo said.

"We have communicated to say that he was released from the last eight days of his contract.

"He came to greet the players at the Camp des Loges on June 26, the day after he signed for Dortmund. He was therefore not prohibited from a training centre."

More THOMAS MEUNIER News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Real Madrid clinch La Kiga title
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 1:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue