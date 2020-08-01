Paris Saint-Germain 0-0 Lyon (aet, 6-5 on pens): PSG complete domestic clean sweep in last Coupe de la Ligue final

Paris, August 1: Paris Saint-Germain sealed a clean sweep of domestic French trophies for 2019-20 as Keylor Navas and Pablo Sarabia wrapped up a 6-5 penalty shoot-out victory over Lyon after 120 goalless minutes in the last ever Coupe de la Ligue final.
Thomas Tuchel's men had already clinched the Trophee des Champions, Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France, and despite the absence of the injured Kylian Mbappe on Friday, PSG just about did enough to see off Les Gones.
While both sides crafted several half-chances, the match's tempo resembled that of a pre-season contest as opposed to a cup final, and PSG – who were 1-0 victors in last weekend's Coupe de France showpiece – perhaps unsurprisingly looked a little sharper.
A flurry of activity towards the end of the opening 45 minutes was not sustained in the second half, with the match appearing destined for extra-time long before the regulation 90 expired.
Rafael da Silva's 119th-minute sending-off came too late to have any real impact, but in the subsequent shoot-out PSG held their nerve as Navas saved from Bertrand Traore in sudden death and Sarabia swept home the decisive kick.
