Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 Saint-Etienne: Icardi heads 95th-minute winner in frenetic five-goal finale

By Ben Spratt
PSG celebrate
Paris Saint-Germain and Saint-Etienne saved all the drama for the closing stages as Mauro Icardi nodded the last of five late goals.

Paris, April 18: Returning substitute Mauro Icardi gave Paris Saint-Germain a remarkable 3-2 win at home to Saint-Etienne on Sunday to significantly boost the champions' title hopes.

A perplexing encounter was goalless until the 77th minute when Denis Bouanga had Saint-Etienne in front and PSG, beaten in their previous three home Ligue 1 games, facing defeat again.

Kylian Mbappe levelled just 84 seconds later, though, and then won and converted a penalty to seemingly win the match and close to within a point of leaders Lille, held by Montpellier on Friday.

RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES

Yet that was far from the end of the drama, with an awful error from stand-in goalkeeper Sergio Rico gifting Romain Hamouma a 92nd-minute equaliser.

1
2094969

Saint-Etienne had just three more minutes to see out to protect a point but allowed Icardi, back after a month out with a thigh strain, to reach Angel Di Maria's cross and nod in to spark jubilant celebrations.

More PSG News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BOR 0 - 3 MCO
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, April 18, 2021, 18:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 18, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More