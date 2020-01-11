Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Cutrone joins Fiorentina on loan with purchase option

By Tom Webber
Patrick Cutrone
Wolves have opted to let Patrick Cutrone leave for Fiorentina after the Italy international struggled for game time at Molineux.

London, January 11: Patrick Cutrone has left Wolves and returned to Italy, signing for Fiorentina on loan.

Fiorentina stated the loan was for two years and included an obligation to buy, while a release from Wolves detailed it as an 18-month deal with a purchase option.

Wolves shelled out a reported £16million to sign Cutrone from Milan in July and the striker made 24 appearances in all competitions.

However, the Italy international started just nine games in all competitions and failed to complete the 90 minutes once.

Cutrone, who scored three goals for the club, was picked in Nuno Espirito Santo's starting line-up once in the past 15 matches and has opted to return to Serie A.

Fiorentina will hope Cutrone can rediscover his best form in familiar surroundings, with the club sitting 15th in Serie A, four points above the relegation zone.

The 22-year-old made his professional debut for Milan in May 2017 and went on to score 27 goals in 90 appearances.

Cutrone's only senior international cap came against Argentina in March 2018. He has more recently been part of the Under-21 set-up.

More PATRICK CUTRONE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 1:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue