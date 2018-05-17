Patrick Vieira is ready to manage Arsenal: Pires

Bengaluru, May 17: Former Arsenal legend Robert Pires has claimed former Gunners captain Patrick Vieira is a better choice as next Arsenal manager rather than Mikel Arteta who is touted as the next boss. Arsene Wenger's 22-year reign came to an end last week when the Frenchman took charge of his last game at Huddersfield, winning 1-0.
Now to replace him several names are currently surfacing in the air. Massimiliano Allegri of Juventus, former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti and Hoffenheim's Julian Nagelsmann etc all continue to be linked with the vacancy along with two former club captains in Vieira, the coach of New York City FC in MLS, and Manchester City assistant Arteta.
According to reports, the Gunners board are now slowly pushing for Arteta and the former Everton midfielder could soon be unveiled as the new boss before the start of World Cup.
But Pires, who has enjoyed a successful six-year spell with Arsenal, winning the Premier League and FA Cup, has suggested that his ex-teammate and captain Patrick Vieira, is better suited to succeed the Wenger.
Pires suggested he believes Vieira has all the qualities required to thrive at the home of the Gunners and the World Cup winner with France also has the experience of managing a top team, who fared extremely well with MLS side New York City FC in his three years spell till now.
"I have seen the shortlist: Allegri, Carlo Ancelotti, Mikel Arteta -- why not? I think all of them could manage Arsenal," Pires said in an interview with BT Sport.
"There's maybe a small advantage for Allegri and Ancelotti as they both have a lot of experience in Italy, Germany and England.
"With Vieira -- and this is only my opinion -- yes. Not just because he's my friend. Forget this. He is doing very well with New York City, and he told me the job is very hard and difficult.
"However, he has a very good profile to replace Arsene Wenger, because he knows football, he knows the Premier League and of course, he knows Arsenal. So that's why I say -- yes, Patrick Vieira is ready to manage Arsenal."
Arsenal meanwhile have sacked all their backroom staff, including the medical team except goalkeeping coach Jens Lehmann and Wenger's assistant Steve Bould as the side continues to clear the decks for the new management.
