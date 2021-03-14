Sheffield United hand reins to Heckingbottom after Wilder departure

London, March 14: Sheffield United have confirmed that Under-23s manager Paul Heckingbottom has stepped up to take charge of the first team following Chris Wilder's departure.
After two days of speculation, the Blades confirmed on Saturday (March 13) that Wilder had left the club "following discussions".
Wilder spent after almost five years in charge, overseeing United's promotion from League One to the Premier League.
The Blades finished ninth last season, but have won just four games this term and are rooted to the foot of the table after 28 matches, 12 points from safety.
Leicester City welcome the Blades to the King Power Stadium on Sunday (March 14), and former Leeds United and Barnsley boss Heckingbottom will be in charge.
Heckingbottom, who is to be supported by Alan Knill and the current backroom staff, as well as former Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall, will remain in charge until the end of the 2020-21 campaign, with Sheffield United still in the FA Cup – they face Chelsea in the quarter-finals next week.
He told the club's official website: "It is a great honour to be considered to lead this club until the end of the season and I thank the board for putting their trust in me.
"We have a lot of work to do, but have a great support network, all of whom will bring valuable knowledge and experience, as we look to finish the season strongly."