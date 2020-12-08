Agents can say what they want – Deschamps dismisses Raiola's claim Pogba wants to leave Man Utd

Paris, December 8: Didier Deschamps said agents can "say what they want" after Paul Pogba's representative claimed the France international wants to leave Manchester United perhaps as soon as January.
Mino Raiola gave an interview to Tuttosport, which will be published in full on Tuesday, stating United should let the 27-year-old leave when the transfer window opens as he has no intention of extending his contract past 2022.
Pogba – who has scored two goals in 13 appearances this season – has been regularly linked with moves to Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and former club Juventus.
Italian media outlet Tuttosport released a teaser of the interview on Monday, in which Raiola spoke of Pogba's unhappiness at Old Trafford.
"It is useless to go around it," he said. "Better to speak clearly, look ahead and not waste time.
"Paul is unhappy. He is no longer able to express himself as he would like and as expected of him. He has to change teams; he has to change the air.
"He has a contract that will expire in a year and a half, but I think the best solution for the parties is to sell him in the next market."
Pogba’s international coach, Deschamps, is not interested in Raiola remarks, though, insisting Pogba's current status as a United player is the only thing that matters.
"If I start reacting to the reactions of the agent, the uncle, the dog, the grandfather or the grandmother… they say what they want," he told a media conference. "For me, the important thing is the player. They have career decisions to make.
"It's early December and Paul is in Manchester, even though we don't know what might happen.
"Some will be able to change clubs. I can give an opinion if they ask me, but certainly not advice. It's their career and it's up to them to make their choices."
Deschamps was speaking after his France side were drawn against Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kazakhstan for 2022 World Cup qualifying.
The holders – ranked second in the world – are expected to cruise through Group D, but Deschamps is refusing to get carried away.
"We can have different interpretations of a draw," he said. "We know Ukraine and Finland very well, having met them recently. But we have never played Kazakhstan, for example. The trips will be very long.
"We will have to wait until Tuesday evening to have the schedule. This may bring additional difficulties. I'm not going to jump to the ceiling. You always have to have enough humility and respect for these teams.
"France are favourites, but we will have to do what is necessary on the ground. We're seeded, so obviously we're supposed to be the best team. We will have to see if this is an advantage or a disadvantage.
"Even if we are stronger on paper, we must not do less. We will have to have the same focus and the same determination if we want to qualify."