FIFA World Cup: Pogba indispensable but has to raise his game, says Deschamps

Paris, June 3: Paul Pogba is "indispensable" to France but needs to raise his game, according to head coach Didier Deschamps.
The Manchester United midfielder was whistled by some fans when he was substituted during the 3-1 win over Italy on Friday, prompting Deschamps to jump to his defence.
Pogba has had a frustrating 2018, having struggled for form at club level while his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho reportedly soured, although he was named United's player of the month for April.
Deschamps nevertheless has no doubts about the 25-year-old's importance to his World Cup plans, although he does admit his performances must improve.
"Not everything was successful, but he helped the team be well organised," he told Telefoot when asked about Pogba's performance against Italy.
"I don't question Paul's potential. If I called him up, it's because he's indispensable for me.
"I know what he is capable of. He has to raise his level of play. I have confidence in him, as I do in my other players."
France face United States next Saturday before beginning their World Cup campaign against Australia on June 16.
Against Italy, Samuel Umtiti, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele were on target for Les Bleus at Allianz Riviera on Friday (June 1), with Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci replying for the Azzurri. Mario Balotelli could not add a goal on his return to the national side for Italy.
Corentin Tolisso also hit out at supporters for targeting the Manchester United midfielder, telling supporters the nation needs to be united.
"We're France, whether we go to Nice, Lyon or Saint-Etienne. Everyone represents the French team," he said. "The fans came to support the French team. Personally, when you witness this kind of whistling - and I also noticed some for Florian Thauvin - it's exasperating, it annoys me.
"We're France, we are all France players, we're all fighting for our country and for the fans there and we produced a very good performance.
"Paul had a good game, he worked hard. It hurts because I wouldn't want to be whistled, even if I went to Saint-Etienne as an ex-Lyon player. "Fans need to realise this. We're all on the same boat, and we have to all stick together."
