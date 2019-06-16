Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pogba has 'unfinished business' at Manchester United - Pires

By Opta
Paul Pogba

London, June 16: Paul Pogba should stay at Manchester United as he has unfinished business with the Premier League club, according to Robert Pires.

Midfielder Pogba returned to United in August 2016, signing from Juventus for a then-record fee of £89million, but has flattered to deceive since, leading to speculation over his future.

The 26-year-old has won the EFL Cup and Europa League in his second spell at Old Trafford, while he also played a starring role in France's successful World Cup campaign in Russia.

Yet while the inconsistent Pogba has been linked with Real Madrid, Pires has urged his compatriot to stay put in the transfer window and prove his worth at United.

"My view about Paul Pogba is that he’s a great player, but I also know that last season especially was very difficult for him," Pires told the Mirror.

"A lot of people just talk about the transfer because Manchester United spent a lot of money.

"So maybe that was difficult for him to handle, particularly at the beginning. But for me, the most important thing is for him to continue at United.

"It is one of the best and biggest clubs in the world and he has unfinished business. The reason United spent such a huge amount of money on him is that they believed a lot in Paul because he can be a real leader for their team.

"When the club spend a lot of money like this for you, it’s because they have faith in you. That’s why it’s very important to have this point in your head. I know Paul is very intelligent about this.

"They have invested a lot in him, so I believe it’s very important that he stays at United and delivers what they know he can produce."

Pires' former international team-mate Zinedine Zidane is overseeing a squad overhaul in Madrid, with Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy among the new recruits at the La Liga club.

"I know Madrid and Zidane want Paul and that may be hard for him to resist," Pires added.

"United will play in the Europa League next season and every player wants to play in the Champions League. Maybe Paul wants to win this competition with Madrid.

"But I think he has football to play in the Premier League."

More PAUL POGBA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 22 - June 16 2019, 03:00 PM
India
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue