Paul Scholes concerned about Rashford, Martial future at United

Bengaluru, May 24: Manchester United legend and now TV pundit Paul Scholes has urged Jose Mourinho to show “a bit of love” towards young duo Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. The young Red Devils duo and their teammates have suffered a disappointing campaign despite finishing second in the Premier League.
Defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup Final last week compounded a miserable end to the campaign and has seen the tension mount between Mourinho and his squad.The Portuguese manager has openly criticized some of his players on several occasions throughout the campaign and both Rashford and Martial have been among those.
Mourinho was particularly scathing of 20-year-old Rashford and 22-year-old Martial after last month’s defeat at Brighton. His comments suggested that their sub-standard displays were the reason behind their lack of starts and this has concerned Scholes.
Scholes, who has often publicly criticized and questioned Jose Mourinho's tough tactics is worried it could lead to the hotshots departing Old Trafford.
He told talkSPORT: “It’s a little bit worrying, especially the comment after the Brighton game. These young players need an arm around them these days, they need a bit of love at times and they aren’t really getting that.
“Would they improve if they get that? I hope that they would.”
Scholes, who helped United win 11 titles during his 20 seasons with the club, thinks the hardline approach could come back to bite the Red Devils in the backside.
The 43-year-old added: “I know they’re good players, they’re really talented players. Those two especially, I just don’t want them to be players who leave and turn out to be sensational, because you can easily see that happening.”
Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made Martial their No. 1 target this summer after his fall-out with Mourinho. Martial is also wanted by the likes of Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.
Rashford's future at Old Trafford looks more certain than Martial though but things have recently deteriorated.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.