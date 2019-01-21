Paul Scholes to land his first managerial job at Oldham Athletic

Bengaluru, Jan 21: Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes is set to lay his mark in football management for the first time in coming weeks. According to reports, the 44-year-old has held talks with Oldham Athletic about becoming their new manager, 15 months after missing out on the job.
Oldham Athletic currently plies trade in England's fourth division and the former Manchester United and England midfielder is expected to join the club whom he supported as a kid. Earlier, he was also interviewed by the club for the manager's job in October 2017, however, missed out back then.
In this period, however, three managers have come and gone and Oldham have suffered relegation to the fourth tier. They also recently sacked manager Frankie Bunn at the end of December. In this crisis moment, the club has now reached to the midfielder who won 11 League titles as Red Devils and a deal is likely to be finalised in the next 10 days.
Scholes made more than 700 appearances for United in a distinguished playing career which saw him lift practically every major club honour. He has no experience of management though. He previously worked as a reserve team coach at United under Sir Alex Ferguson and helped Giggs in the dugout for two games when David Moyes was sacked but reportedly is excited about taking the challenge now.
The Latics currently sit 12th in League Two, but they are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup and should Scholes take charge it will be his first game, lining up against Doncaster Rovers away next weekend.
The club although have not yet made any comment about the rumours as many believe that there are also some other candidates who have been considered for the role. But if rumours are to be believed it is certainly the Mancunian who is leading the race.
Scholes will be the fourth member of Manchester United's famous class of 92 sides to involve in management after Phil Neville, Nicky Butt and Ryan Giggs should he take up the job.