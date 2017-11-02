Pogba, Mkhitaryan behind Lukaku's goal drought: Paul Scholes

London, Nov 2: Former Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has claimed that Romelu Lukaku's recent struggles are down to a lack of quality in the number 10 role and the lack of influence of Paul Pogba.
Lukaku has gone six games without a goal after starting his Manchester United with a blistering fashion where he recorded 11 goals in his initial 10 appearances.
However, since Pogba's injury, the Belgian forward is yet to break the deadlock and currently going in a longest barren run for nearly 18 months.
But the former United midfielder, Scholes suggested that the 24-year-old isn't completely to be blamed for his goal drought as he is not getting a proper supply line from the midfield because of Pogba's injury.
He told BT Sport: "I think if Pogba comes back he'll make a difference to the way they play.
"He links the team together and I don't think they have a good enough No. 10 at the moment and that doesn't help Lukaku either.
"Pogba will make a difference and be more positive. Lukaku is having to do a lot for himself but Pogba will make the difference. They are missing a player to knit the team together."
Pogba has missed the last seven weeks after suffering a hamstring strain against Basle in the Champions League in September and recently came back to Carrington after healing his injury to carry his match fitness, however, looks unlikely to be ready for the trip to Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea on Sunday.
Scholes also added that a dip in form of United's number 10, Mkhitaryan is also to be blamed for Lukaku's goal drought as the striker is not getting the much-needed support from his team-mates. Mkhitaryan started the season well with five assists in his first three games, however, has failed to record anything since then.
Scholes added: "I don't think Mkhitaryan helped him and he hasn't had much support since then.
"He has to be strong and use his frame and he does have to get better, but he does need support as well."