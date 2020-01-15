Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I talk to Dybala every day - No Juve row, says Sarri

By Dom Farrell
Paulo Dybala

Turin, January 15: Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri reiterated there is no issue between himself and Paulo Dybala after the forward's angry reaction to being substituted during Sunday's 2-1 win at Roma.

Dybala crossed for Merih Demiral's opener and won the 10th-minute penalty converted by Cristiano Ronaldo, but was angered when he made way for Gonzalo Higuain with 20 minutes to play.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's Coppa Italia tie against Udinese, Sarri maintained there was no need to clear the air.

"I talk to Dybala every day, also because I like him. There is no need to talk about what happened," he said.

"Among other things, the staff told me that he asked only why he was being replaced, it doesn't seem to me anything in particular.

"We are fortunate to have strong attackers who must be a resource, not a problem or a controversy."

Sarri suggested he could select a strong line-up for the round-of-16 fixture, with Ronaldo under consideration.

"Our three forwards are all in good shape," he said. "Cristiano is fine and in great form and I want to speak to him on Wednesday to find out whether or not to play him."

At the other end of the field, Demiral is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after sustaining anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus damage to his left knee later on in the Roma match.

"I'm very sorry for Merih Demiral," Sarri added, with Juve having confirmed the 21-year-old Turkey international would undergo surgery on Monday.

"It happened in a particular moment in which he was growing a lot, demonstrating that he's a Juventus player and having scored his first goal for the club."

More PAULO DYBALA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 0:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue