Fonseca 'will do everything' to keep Smalling at Roma

By Dejan Kalinic
London, May 2: Roma coach Paulo Fonseca insisted he would be trying everything to keep defender Chris Smalling at the Serie A club.

Smalling, 30, has impressed on loan at Roma from Manchester United this season, but reports suggest they may be unable to afford the transfer fee for the centre-back despite wanting to keep him.

But Fonseca is eager to keep the 31-time England international, praising his impact in Rome.

"I will do everything I can to keep him at Roma next year too. I know he wants to stay, let's see what happens," he told ESPN on Friday.

"He's an amazing man, so humble, so professional. He is adored by the fans and established himself as one of the leaders in the dressing room.

"It's not easy for English central defenders to adapt so quickly to Italian football, the record there isn't good, but he has been amazing."

Smalling had made 28 appearances in all competitions for Roma before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Story first published: Saturday, May 2, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
