Pavard Joins Marseille As Club Strengthens Squad With Three New Signings

Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 16:11 [IST]

Benjamin Pavard, a French international, has returned to France by joining Marseille. This move is part of a triple signing that also includes Matt O'Riley and Nayef Aguerd. Roberto De Zerbi's team has had a challenging start, losing two of their first three Ligue 1 matches for the first time since 2015-16. To bolster their squad before the transfer deadline, Marseille completed these key signings.

Pavard's arrival from Inter Milan is on loan with an option to make it permanent next year for 15 million. He began his career at Lille and later moved to Stuttgart in 2016. After three years there, he joined Bayern Munich, where he won four Bundesliga titles and the Champions League in 2019-20. Pavard then transferred to Inter, winning Serie A in 2023-24 and finishing as a runner-up in UEFA's top club competition last season.

Nayef Aguerd has joined Marseille from West Ham for a fee of 23 million (20 million). The centre-back signed a five-year contract after struggling to secure a starting position during his two seasons in the Premier League. To fill Aguerd's spot, West Ham secured Brighton's Igor Julio on loan. Julio had been out of favour at Brighton since arriving from Fiorentina in 2023.

Marseille also acquired Matt O'Riley on a season-long loan from Brighton. The Denmark international scored a penalty in Brighton's opening Premier League match against Fulham, which ended in a draw. Despite this move, Brighton still sees O'Riley as part of their future plans. Coach Fabian Hurzeler stated: "Matt has the opportunity to challenge himself at the highest level in France and in the Champions League."

Hurzeler further explained that while there is significant competition for midfield positions at Brighton, this loan allows O'Riley more playing time. "We have a lot of competition in the midfield positions," he said, "and while we see Matt's long-term future here with us, this gives him the potential of more gametime."

This strategic recruitment aims to enhance Marseille's performance after their shaky start this season. By securing these players before the transfer window closed, they hope to improve their standing and compete effectively both domestically and in European competitions.