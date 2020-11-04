Pedro Neto signs new Wolves contract

London, November 4: Wolves forward Pedro Neto has extended his contract with the club until 2025.
The 20-year-old, who joined Wolves from Braga following the end of a two-year loan stint at Lazio in 2019, has been rewarded for an impressive first season in the Premier League.
He scored three times in 29 appearances for Nuno Espirito Santo's men as they finished seventh in the English top-flight.
And he was understandably delighted to see his hard work pay off with an offer of fresh terms.
"It's been amazing being here. I love being here; the family that we are building, all the club, it's been fantastic for me, so I'm very happy," he told the club's official website.
"This new deal shows I'm working very hard and I was expecting it because I worked for it. I always work to improve my game, so it comes with that. I work hard every day, so I'm very happy about it, but I will continue to work now.
"We say that nothing is given to you, so you have to work hard and what I have done in the last year-and-a-half is work hard every day, continue to improve and learn from my team-mates."
Neto, who has scored once in his eight appearances thus far this term, also outlined his desire to build on a strong first campaign in England.
"In my first interview, I said that I want to be the best, so I have to work every day because I have to compete with my team-mates in a healthy way. I have to compete to play, to improve, and day by day I try to learn something," he added.
"It's been very good to be here and learn a lot with the coach, with my team-mates, with everyone, and I will keep improving.
"I think it's the good thing about this team, because we all think the same way, we're like a pack, like we say, so we work all to the same goals, all of us try to improve every day, because the way that we play is to improve. It's the mentality of the team and the mentality of the players that are taking this club to a higher level."