Pedro signs one-year Chelsea contract extension

Posted By: OPTA
London, August 3: Chelsea winger Pedro has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the Premier League club through to 2020.

The former Barcelona forward has won the Premier League and FA Cup since switching to Stamford Bridge from Camp Nou three years ago.

Pedro has scored two of Chelsea's three pre-season goals under new coach Maurizio Sarri and is glad to have committed his future to the club.

"It is very good for me, I am really happy here in the club, with my team-mates, the supporters and the club in general," Pedro told Chelsea's website.

"It's important for me to continue with Chelsea, I am comfortable here and want to win new titles and trophies. I want to help the team, score goals, and I repeat, I am really happy."

Spain international Pedro has made 131 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 28 goals, and director Marina Granovskaia hailed his contract renewal.

"We are very happy to secure Pedro's services for another year," she said.

"Since becoming a Chelsea player he has regularly demonstrated his quality on the field and we look forward to seeing him continue to flourish under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri."

    Story first published: Friday, August 3, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
