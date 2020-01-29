Pedro offered Chelsea exit by Roma: A win-win situation for both parties?

Bengaluru, Jan 29: AS Roma are looking to rebuild the side gradually under Paulo Fonseca and is expected to make their first winter signing with Barcelona's Carles Perez.
However, as per reports, he is not the only name they are looking at closely with Chelsea winger Pedro also attracting interest from the Italian side.
Roma continue to look for emergency attacking aid after several injuries to the side. Zaniolo is out for the rest of the season after rupturing his cruciate ligament, while Davide Zappacosta, on loan from Chelsea, is likely to be out until at least March.
Another loanee Henrikh Mkhitaryan is also having regular injury issues while winger Mirko Antonucci has been ruled out for indefinite time with an ankle blow. Amadou Diawara is also assumed to be carrying a knee problem.
At such a moment, the Italian side are looking at alternatives with the cut-price deal and Pedro has emerged as a feasible option.
Although, there have been other interests as well. Japanese side Vissel Kobe, David Beckham's Inter Miami and New York City FC all too reportedly have enquired about the player.
Should Pedro leave the side?
Pedro's contract ends this June and Chelsea could cash in on him in January before letting him for free. He has only managed five Premier League appearances so far this campaign and has failed to register a goal or an assist in that time.
He is out of favour at Stamford Bridge, with manager Frank Lampard favouring to use Willian on the wing - while young talent such as Pulisic, Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi are also being given a chance ahead of him.
With no extension lined up, it's quite clear Pedro does not have a future under Lampard. However, the Spaniard has been a key player in domestic cup games and Lampard could keep him in the side only to maintain the squad strength.
But at the age of 32 Pedro may not favour remaining at such a side where he is neither having the luxury of the high wage or playing time. Given the current situation, if any side reaches a suitable financial package, it surely will be a good reflection for both the parties.