Guardiola dedicates Man City's semi-final derby win to Colin Bell

Manchester, January 7: Pep Guardiola dedicated Manchester City's 2-0 EFL Cup semi-final win over Manchester United to club great Colin Bell.
Former City and England midfielder Bell died on Tuesday after a short illness, aged 74.
City's players wore retro shirts bearing Bell's number eight before kick-off at Old Trafford, where a minute's silence was observed.
When the action got underway, an absorbing contest at odds with a dour 0-0 draw between the sides in the Premier League last month ensued, with City prevailing thanks to second-half goals from John Stones and Fernandinho.
"It's for him and, of course, for his family," Guardiola told Sky Sports in a post-match interview which he conducted wearing a t-shirt featuring Bell's likeness.
"This person helped to build something special for this club that doesn't have many, many trophies in the cabinet. But that is not important.
"What is important is the legacy that players provide from the past and some of these players in the future. That is the club we have now.
"It is an incredible victory for us to beat United away and be in another final.
"But especially today, it is for him. Absolutely."
PEP It was a sad day for all the Manchester City family. We're in the present now but the past was created by great players. He has a stand in the Etihad Stadium and was called the King because he was special. This game is dedicated to Colin Bell and his family. pic.twitter.com/NXMzQ6LJnb— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 6, 2021
City might be considered to have "many, many" EFL Cups if they are able to claim a fourth in a row against Tottenham in April's final.
Guardiola praised his players for a notable upturn in form of late after they followed up Sunday's swashbuckling 3-1 win over Chelsea in impressive fashion, despite Scott Carson and Cole Palmer taking the number of positive COVID-19 tests among his squad to eight since Christmas Day.
"You are frustrated when you play bad. When the team don't run, don't help, don't celebrate every defensive action," he said, rejecting the suggestion he was unhappy after a goalless first half.
"The team is ready. That is why we came here with an outstanding performance.
"We suffered a little bit in the second half because we were tired after the game at Stamford Bridge. They had two more days off to rest but when a team has the mentality to do it we achieve something incredible.
"I know the Carabao Cup is not the Champions League but four times in a row reaching the final is incredible. I am so impressed by the quality of this team."